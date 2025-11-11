Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft bolsters pass rush, adds surprise WR

A new 2026 NFL mock draft for the Dallas Cowboys lands the team some reinforcements along the defensive line and a surprising wide receiver.

Josh Sanchez

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after he makes a reception against the Michigan Wolverines
Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after he makes a reception against the Michigan Wolverines / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are set to return to the field in Week 11 of the 2025-26 NFL season after observing the team's bye, and they will do so with a revamped roster on the defensive side of the ball.

While Dallas' moves at the trade deadline were to address problems for the future, they could also impact the team immediately as the Cowboys aim to make an unlikely playoff push.

If the team falls short, however, it has plenty of valuable assets in the 2026 NFL draft with two first-round picks.

As things currently stand, the Cowboys would hold a top-15 pick and another just outside of the top 20. That gives Jerry Jones some ammo to make a splash if he wants to steal the headlines.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones smiles as he answers questions during a press conference at Ford Center at the Star. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

If the draft were to be held today, the Tennessee Titans would own the No. 1 overall pick.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

No. 12 overall - Keldric Faulk, defensive line, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars
Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Faulk has recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

"Dallas has historically gravitated toward bigger, more powerful edge rushers like DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong. Keldric Faulk isn't a shifty, one-for-one replacement for Micah Parsons, but he can help boost a depleted pass rush."

No. 21 - Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers
Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This season, Boston has hauled in 52 catches for 730 yards and eight touchdowns through nine games. He is well on his way to setting new career highs.

"Has George Pickens played so well that he's priced himself out of Dallas? Or will this be another case of the Cowboys franchise-tagging a player only to pay him top of the market a year or two later? If Pickens ends up elsewhere next season, Denzel Boston is a worthy replacement. He's relatively young and brings the size and downfield playmaking ability that would complement CeeDee Lamb well."

Throughout his college career, the 6-foot-4 pass catches has recorded 122 catches for 1,630 yards and 17 scores.

