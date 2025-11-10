Cowboys Country

Cowboys announce plans to honor Marshawn Kneeland in upcoming games

The Dallas Cowboys are returning to the field after the tragic passing of Marshawn Kneeland.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are still coming to grips with the tragic passing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland last week at the age of 24.

Kneeland's death came during Dallas' Week 10 bye, which allowed coaches and players some extra time off to recover emotionally from the tragedy instead of having to jump back into game action right away.

The Cowboys are now set to return to the field in Week 11 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team has plans in place to honor Kneeland's memory.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys plan to wear helmet decals for the remainder of the season while also wearing special t-shirts honoring Kneeland before Monday night's matchup against the Raiders and against the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 12.

Marshawn Kneeland's Family to Attend Cowboys vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Kneeland's family and girlfriend are expected to attend the game against Philadelphia on Nov. 23 at AT&T Stadium. A video tribute and moment of silence will be held for Kneeland before kickoff.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the entire situation has been "very difficult" to process while sending condolences to Kneeland's family.

"This is very difficult, I can't imagine for his family," Jones said. "And then of course, you talk about his extended family, which is his teammates and the Cowboys organization and everybody who cared and loved Marshawn so much."

"Whenever I've personally been involved in losing somebody, it always is good for your heart and soul when people either observe moments of silence or they send notes or whatever their method is of letting them know you're thinking about you, certainly I'm sure to some degree that's how they feel, I'm not walking in their shoes," Jones continued.

The Cowboys and Raiders will kick off on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT.

Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

