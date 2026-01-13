Dallas Cowboys star defender arrested over the weekend

The Dallas Cowboys had one of their starting defenders make headlines this weekend, but not the type of headlines they wanted to see.

Rookie second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku was arrested in Collin County on Sunday and charged with reckless driving. The charge was minor, with Ezeiruaku being released the same day with a $500 bond.

For anyone concerned that this is a bad sign for the young man, Nick Harris reports that this is an "uncharacteristic mistake" for the rookie. He added that he was everything the team could have hoped for off the field during his first season with the team.

After leading the ACC with 16.5 sacks in 2024, Ezeiruaku was selected at No. 44 overall by Dallas. It was surprising to see him last until the second round, and the Cowboys were thrilled to bring him in.

Ezeiruaku appeared in all 17 games as a rookie with nine starts. He finished with 40 tackles and two sacks, but showed plenty of promise as a technical pass rusher.

Donovan Ezeiruaku had a frustrating finale in Week 18

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

This news comes after Ezeiruaku had his worst game as a pro in the Week 18 finale against the New York Giants. He appeared to have recorded his third sack of the season, but a holding penalty against the Giants erased the play.

Teammate Jadeveon Clowney was imploring Brian Schottenheimer to decline the penalty and give the rookie his due.

Not only did he lose out on the sack, but Ezeiruaku was also ejected from the game. A skirmish broke out with Quinnen Williams shoving Marcus Mbow. As the fight broke out, Ezeiruaku ripped off Greg Van Roten's helmet, leading to a penalty and ejection.

Despite the frustrating finish, and recent minor charge, Ezeiruaku remains a big piece of the puzzle moving forward for the Cowboys.

