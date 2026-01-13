Cowboys to interview former NFC East rival with ties to staff for DC opening

The Dallas Cowboys have conducted several interviews for defensive coordinator already, including a virtual interview with internal candidate Aaron Whitecotton. They're ensuring they cast a wide net, and aren't simply meeting with veteran coaches they already know.

Their search now has them looking at a former head coach who recently became available and has ties to a member of their current staff.

Jonathan Gannon, who spent three seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, will meet with Dallas. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report this, and adds that former Ravens' defensive coordinator Zach Orr will also interview.

Dallas knows Gannon well after he spent two years as the defensive coordinator for their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. He also has ties to offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who spent two years on Gannon's staff.

Adams was the offensive line coach in 2023 and 2024 for the Cardinals and gained notoriety for his work in the run game. That gives Dallas some insight into the type of coach Gannon is.

There's one major concern with Jonathan Gannon

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gannon has had success as a defensive coach, but there has to be one glaring concern. Before taking the coordinator job with the Eagles, Gannon was the defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

During that time, he worked under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was just fired after one season in Dallas. Should the Cowboys have interest in Gannon, they need to be sure his scheme isn't as inflexible as the one they just moved on from under Eberflus.

Zach Orr comes from a strong coaching tree

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr reacts after Buffalo Bills kicker Dan Carpenter missed a field goal. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Zach Orr is an interesting name to watch in this coaching search. He had two stints with the Ravens, starting as an analyst in 2017. His second stint began in 2022 as a linebacker coach before taking over as defensive coordinator in 2024 when Mike Macdonald left to coach the Seattle Seahawks.

Orr was able to work closely with Macdonald as well as John Harbaugh. Those are two excellent coaches, and it's never a bad idea to look at assistants from such a tree.

