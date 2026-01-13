Insider claims Cowboys waiting for their defensive coordinator to be available

The Dallas Cowboys are searching for a replacement for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was fired after just one season in that role. While their previous coaching searches left a lot to be desired, they seem to be casting a wide net this time.

Dallas has shown interest in former head coach Jonathan Gannon, former Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator Zach Orr, Carolina Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley, and Denver Broncos assistant head coach and pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands defensive support on multiple levels

There have been more candidates, but that list alone shows the Cowboys are casting a wide net this time. While that's true, team insider Bobby Belt says that he believes they're meeting with everyone they can, but are waiting for their top choice to be available to hire.

"I think they're waiting for Jim Leonhard is what they're doing. They're waiting for Jim Leonhard to be available to be hired because he's in Denver right now. They're still in the playoffs. He can't be hired away yet," Belt said.

"And so I think that they're going to use this time to just, all right, let's cast that wide net, and let's just start interviewing people that we've heard good things about. And so Cooley would make a ton of sense right there. I think that's partially what interviewing Zach Orr is about. Spending the time to just cover bases, interview Aaron Whitecotton, is that they're trying to flesh things out a little bit until they can get a look at Jim Leonhard in person."

.@BobbyBeltTX gives @1053SS & @rjchoppy his take on the #DallasCowboys' DC search:



"I think they're waiting for Jim Leonhard to be available. ... I think they're going to use this time to cast a wide net and interview people they've heard good things about." pic.twitter.com/0SYYZDDKp1 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) January 13, 2026

Interview candidates could still be hired for different roles

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One reason the Cowboys could be meeting with coaches while already zeroing in on their guy could be to see who should fill out the staff.

MORE: The Dallas Cowboys have an obvious offseason problem to solve

Not every defensive coordinator candidate will get hired, meaning there will be some very talented coaches who might be available to bring on board. Some believe that's the case with Zach Orr, who was let go recently by Baltimore and could be a great addition as a linebackers coach.

There's no telling how the staff will shake out, but some of these names could be revisited even after they make their final choice at the coordinator position.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings