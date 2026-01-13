Intriguing Cowboys defensive staff addition rises after Mike Tomlin-Steelers news

The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new defensive coordinator, and while there are some high-profile names who have surfaced for the opening, there is another intriguing name to keep an eye on when it comes to rebuilding the defensive staff.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin informed the team that he was stepping down as head coach. With the news, there will likely be a staff shake-up in Pittsburgh.

That opens up an option for the Cowboys, with a person familiar with the current staff.

Steelers defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander is someone to keep in mind, as pointed out by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"With Mike Tomlin stepping down and the Steelers out of the playoffs, I’d be curious if Steelers [defensive backs] coach Gerald Alexander gets a look in Dallas for a potential spot on staff," Harris wrote on X.

"Played at Boise State when Klayton Adams was a [graduate assistant] and played with the Jets in 2011 under Brian Schottenheimer. Was Brian Flores’ [defensive backs] coach in Miami, too."

Alexander was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2007 NFL Draft, also having stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets before beginning his coaching career as a student assistant at Arkansas State. He continued coaching in the college ranks, before joining Flores' Dolphins staff. He also served as a safeties coach for the Las Vegas Raiders, before returning to Pittsburgh for a second stint.

It is certainly a name to watch, especially with Flores being linked to the Cowboys' defensive coordinator vacancy over the past few weeks. And, as we all know, the Cowboys need desperate help in the secondary, and Schottenheimer is a man who would love to bring in some familiarity.

Whether anything between Alexander and the Cowboys develops remains to be seen, but it is certainly an exciting option for the team.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

