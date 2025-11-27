Cowboys list key cornerback among Week 13 inactives vs. Chiefs

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, which happens to be their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

All eyes will be on the Cowboys as they look for their third consecutive win, which would also give them a winning record for the first time this year. The Chiefs come in looking to build on their momentum after they ended a two-game losing streak by defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have been one of the premier franchises in the NFL over the past several years. They were even in the Super Bowl after last season, but 2025 hasn't been going their way.

It's tough to ever count them out, no matter how much they might struggle, which is why the Cowboys have to give them their best shot if they want to walk away with the victory. With the stage set, let's look at which players will be inactive, starting with a reminder of how the injury report looked for each team heading into the weekend.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

OUT

Tyler Guyton, LT, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring

Kansas City Chiefs injury report

OUT

Trey Smith, OG, Ankle

Noah Gray, TE, Concussion

Chris Roland-Wallace, CB, Back

Dallas Cowboys inactives

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jaydon Blue, RB

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Tyler Guyton, OT

Jay Toia, DT

Perrion Winfrey, DT

Caelen Carson, CB

Caelen Carson was unable to go, which leaves the Cowboys thin in the secondary. They knew this could be the case, which is why Corey Ballentine was elevated from the practice squad for this game.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives

Elijah Mitchell, RB

Jalen Royals, WR

Noah Gray, TE

Trey Smith, G

Esa Pole, OL

Kristian Fulton, CB

Chris Roland-Wallace, CB

Trey Smith is the big absence for the Chiefs. Without their Pro Bowl guard, the Cowboys will have an advantage in the middle.

