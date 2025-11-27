Cowboys list key cornerback among Week 13 inactives vs. Chiefs
The Dallas Cowboys will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season, which happens to be their annual Thanksgiving Day game.
All eyes will be on the Cowboys as they look for their third consecutive win, which would also give them a winning record for the first time this year. The Chiefs come in looking to build on their momentum after they ended a two-game losing streak by defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder flexes custom Cowboys-Chiefs Thanksgiving fit
Led by Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs have been one of the premier franchises in the NFL over the past several years. They were even in the Super Bowl after last season, but 2025 hasn't been going their way.
It's tough to ever count them out, no matter how much they might struggle, which is why the Cowboys have to give them their best shot if they want to walk away with the victory. With the stage set, let's look at which players will be inactive, starting with a reminder of how the injury report looked for each team heading into the weekend.
Dallas Cowboys injury report
OUT
- Tyler Guyton, LT, Ankle
QUESTIONABLE
- Caelen Carson, CB, Hamstring
Kansas City Chiefs injury report
OUT
- Trey Smith, OG, Ankle
- Noah Gray, TE, Concussion
- Chris Roland-Wallace, CB, Back
Dallas Cowboys inactives
Jaydon Blue, RB
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Tyler Guyton, OT
Jay Toia, DT
Perrion Winfrey, DT
Caelen Carson, CB
MORE: Cowboys RB Javonte Williams on verge of major contract bonus
Caelen Carson was unable to go, which leaves the Cowboys thin in the secondary. They knew this could be the case, which is why Corey Ballentine was elevated from the practice squad for this game.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives
Elijah Mitchell, RB
Jalen Royals, WR
Noah Gray, TE
Trey Smith, G
Esa Pole, OL
Kristian Fulton, CB
Chris Roland-Wallace, CB
Trey Smith is the big absence for the Chiefs. Without their Pro Bowl guard, the Cowboys will have an advantage in the middle.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —Empty heading
Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 13 betting odds & preview
Cowboys keys to victory vs Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day
Cowboys officially rule out starting OT for Week 13, key CB questionable
Dallas Cowboys-Chiefs announcer assignment for Week 13 Thanksgiving game
Dallas Cowboys new 2026 NFL mock draft adds 'twitchy' EDGE & 'sticky' DB
Meet Michelle Siemienowski: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.