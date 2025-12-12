Cowboys vs. Vikings final Week 15 injury report leaves Dallas at a disadvantage

The Dallas Cowboys will be back in action on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. They had a few extra days to prepare with their last game taking place on Thursday in Week 14.

That game was a tough one for Dallas, as they lost to the Detroit Lions 44-30. Initially, it seemed as though this loss would end their playoff hopes, but the Cowboys were given a lifeline when the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism

With their focus renewed, the Cowboys aim to win their final four games and make a run at the postseason. Winning four consecutive games is always a tough task, and the Cowboys will be at a disadvantage this weekend with their injury report leaving them thin while the Vikings enter the game relatively healthy.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Tyler Guyton, T, Ankle - Out

Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Hamstring - Questionable

Trevon Diggs, CB, Knee - Questionable

Jake Ferguson, TE, Calf - Questionable

Dallas will be without Tyler Guyton for the third straight game as he battles a high ankle sprain. Nate Thomas has played in his place and struggled in the loss to Detroit. Al-Quadin Muhammad was able to get past him with ease, finishing with three sacks.

MORE: Dak Prescott giving tough love to Cowboys' Trevon Diggs amid tumultuous season

Not all news was bad as the Cowboys were able to remove CeeDee Lamb from the injury list after being cleared from concussion protocol. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is expected to return as well after a hamstring injury forced him out in Week 14.

Minnesota Vikings injury report

Ty Chandler, RB, Knee - Questionable

Christian Darrisaw, T, Knee - Questionable

The only key player dealing with an injury for Minnesota is left tackle Christian Darrisaw. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2024 and has played in 10 games this season, but is dealing with soreness in his knee.

2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited

Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup

Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15

Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future