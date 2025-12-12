Dak Prescott giving tough love to Cowboys' Trevon Diggs amid tumultuous season

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for Sunday night's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team is the status of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who has been waiting to be activated from injured reserve.

Diggs is in the second week of his 21-day practice window being opened, and is itching to return to the field.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared some interesting words about Diggs earlier in the week, suggesting he has not "consistently" been doing things the right way. That led to a conversation about what it meant for his future with the team.

On Friday, star quarterback Dak Prescott discussed the Diggs situation and made it clear that he has been giving some tough love to the star defensive back, giving honest feedback and keeping it real.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“Knowing what he's been going through, and knowing how much he wants to play," Prescott told the media, via NFL insider Ed Werder. "Just being able to talk to him, being a sounding board, and honestly giving them real, honest feedback. Not just what he wants to hear.”

That is the kind of leadership Prescott has displayed all year for the Cowboys.

Diggs has had an up and down season, and has not returned to the All-Pro form that saw him setting NFL records, but he still is one of the team's most talented members of the secondary. Having him on the field for Sunday Night Football against the Vikings will be crucial for a team looking to stop Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Whether Diggs is activated for Sunday's game, which is expected, remains to be seen, but it is clear the organization is not satisfied with something Diggs has been doin. Let's just hope it all clears up in time for what is essentially a must-win game for Dallas as it aims to keep the team's slim playoff hopes alive.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

