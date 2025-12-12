Injury concerns linger as Cowboys will be without key starter in Week 15
In this story:
Injuries have been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys all season, but they've received plenty of good news entering Week 15.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is cleared from concussion protocol and that tight end Jake Ferguson will be able to play despite suffering a calf injury in practice. They even announced that the pitch count for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been lifted.
MORE: Trevon Diggs gets honest about future with Cowboys amid uncertain season
Not all news is good, however. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones said the Cowboys expect to be without starting left tackle Tyler Guyton for the third straight game. Guyton, a first-round pick in 2024, is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shortly after the comments from Jones, Dallas officially ruled Guyton out in Week 15. With Guyton out, 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas will start against the Minnesota Vikings.
Nate Thomas had a rough outing in Week 14
Dallas suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 14, and Thomas' struggles were a big part of that.
MORE: Jerry Jones defends Cowboys' George Pickens against unjustified criticism
Thomas had a hard time holding off defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a career-game. Muhammad recorded three sacks after spending most of the game in Dak Prescott's face.
The Cowboys are fond of Thomas and believe he has the potential to be a solid starter. He's definitely surpassed his draft expectations, but he needs to perform better this weekend to keep the team's postseason hopes alive.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited
Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings Week 15 expert pick roundup
Ranking Dallas Cowboys' remaining 2025 games by difficulty amid playoff race
Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 15
Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.