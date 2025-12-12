Injury concerns linger as Cowboys will be without key starter in Week 15

Injuries have been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys all season, but they've received plenty of good news entering Week 15.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is cleared from concussion protocol and that tight end Jake Ferguson will be able to play despite suffering a calf injury in practice. They even announced that the pitch count for linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been lifted.

Not all news is good, however. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Stephen Jones said the Cowboys expect to be without starting left tackle Tyler Guyton for the third straight game. Guyton, a first-round pick in 2024, is recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered during the Week 12 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stephen Jones on @1053thefan when asked if Nate Thomas will start at LT again this week for the #Cowboys with Tyler Guyton dealing with an ankle injury:



"Certainly looks that way at this point." — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 12, 2025

Shortly after the comments from Jones, Dallas officially ruled Guyton out in Week 15. With Guyton out, 2024 seventh-round pick Nate Thomas will start against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nate Thomas had a rough outing in Week 14

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas suffered a lopsided defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 14, and Thomas' struggles were a big part of that.

Thomas had a hard time holding off defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a career-game. Muhammad recorded three sacks after spending most of the game in Dak Prescott's face.

The Cowboys are fond of Thomas and believe he has the potential to be a solid starter. He's definitely surpassed his draft expectations, but he needs to perform better this weekend to keep the team's postseason hopes alive.

