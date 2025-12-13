Cowboys add Swiss Army Knife, versatile LB in latest 2026 NFL mock draft

While the Dallas Cowboys still have four games to play in the 2025 season, it's hard not to look ahead to the 2026 offseason.

They're building the right culture under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but their lack of talent on defense has been their downfall. On the other hand, their offense is good enough to contend with anyone, which is why it's easy to look ahead and wonder what they can do to get on the right path.

Fixing that defense is exactly what Alec Elijah does in his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft. The Cowboys, who have two picks in Round 1 use both on defensive players out of Ohio State.

Pick 15: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs warms up before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the 15th pick, the Cowboys add safety Caleb Downs, who Elijah calls a Swiss Army Knife.

"Defensively, the Cowboys can go many ways in the 2026 draft, almost to the point of being best player available, and in this case, that would be Ohio State’s Swiss Army Knife safety, Caleb Downs," Elijah wrote.

"Downs is well worth going in the top ten of his class. Still, because the safety position is such an intriguing spot to rank in the NFL Draft, he fell to No. 15. His IQ, athleticism, and coverage skills are off the charts, to be frank, if he were eligible last season, I would have drafted him in the first round then as well."

The Cowboys need a new leader in the secondary, and it's hard to remember a time when they had a true game-changer at safety. Downs is talented enough to go much higher, making this an easy selection if he slides this far.

Pick 28 (via Packers): Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

With their second pick in Round 1, the Cowboys add Sonny Styles, one of the top linebackers in the class. A former safety, Styles is excellent in coverage but plays fearlessly against the run as well.

"As it currently stands, the Dallas Cowboys hold pick No. 28 via the Green Bay Packers stemming from the mid-season Micah Parsons trade. This will allow Dallas to secure another key defensive player for their squad and tap into the Ohio State program for a second time," Elijah wrote.

"Sonny Styles has been the unsung hero on a Buckeye defense that features two of the class’s top talents. In 86 tackle attempts this season, Style’s has yet to miss one and has proven to be a versatile piece on this Ohio State defense."

This is one of the few mocks where Dallas doesn't add a defensive end, but the talent they add is undeniable.

