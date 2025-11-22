Cowboy Roundup: Week 12 rooting guide, George Pickens' NFL journey
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are one day away from kickoff as we wait to see if the team can keep its momentum rolling.
It's a crucial showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team remains in the NFL playoff picture, so we will see how deep the team can dig to keep those slim hopes going.
As we wait to see what the next day will bring, let's check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Week 12 rooting guide
Cowboys fans have a lot to root for in Week 12, with the team's playoff hopes on life support.
George Pickens discusses his NFL journey
George Pickens opened up about his NFL journey in a candid piece on The Players Tribune.
"When I was going into the draft, I had no idea that I was going to be a Steeler. I was supposed to go in the first round, but I kept sliding. I had never spoken to them in the whole lead-up to the draft. Everything started off so good, too. I had the one-handed catch in my third game, and y’all know the numbers. Second year, 1,100 yards. I don’t gotta bore you. But I was still a kid. I made some mistakes. I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times, because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being ME.
"Now the media in Pittsburgh? I admit ….I was trolling y’all a little bit. I apologize! But I don’t have a bad word to say about Pittsburgh. I can call up Coach T right now and we’d have a real conversation. What I respect about him most is he always told me, “Just keep being you, George.” It just wasn’t the long-term fit for where my journey was headed, and that’s OK."
