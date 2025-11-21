Cowboys Country

Cowboys' George Pickens owns up to mistakes during time with Steelers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is taking some time to reflect on his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is enjoying a productive first season in Arlington after arriving in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It didn't take long for Pickens to steal the hearts of Cowboy fans, who are already hoping Jerry Jones doesn't

But as his future in Dallas coming into question, Pickens is also taking some time to reflect on his tenure with the Steelers.

Pickens recently released a piece he wrote on The Players Tribune that touches on the multiple eras of his football career, including his introduction to the game as a child, his college days with the Georgia Bulldogs and his journey to the NFL, the latter of which featured some drama with the Steelers.

George Pickens: "I Made Some Mistakes"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs after the catch against the Las Vegas Raiders defends during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I was still a kid. I made some mistakes," Pickens said of his time in Pittsburgh. "I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times, because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being ME."

Pickens was a productive player with the Steelers but was often seen as a distraction both on and off the field due to some immature antics. This reputation followed him to Dallas, but it's been one he's quickly dispelled.

As a result, fans in Dallas want him to stay for the long haul. Pickens' is set to his free agency this offseason if the Cowboys don't use the franchise tag on him or sign him to a new extension.

But until then, Pickens will look to help lead a Cowboys team that's hoping for a late-season turnaround toward the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

