Cowboys' George Pickens owns up to mistakes during time with Steelers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is enjoying a productive first season in Arlington after arriving in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It didn't take long for Pickens to steal the hearts of Cowboy fans, who are already hoping Jerry Jones doesn't
But as his future in Dallas coming into question, Pickens is also taking some time to reflect on his tenure with the Steelers.
Pickens recently released a piece he wrote on The Players Tribune that touches on the multiple eras of his football career, including his introduction to the game as a child, his college days with the Georgia Bulldogs and his journey to the NFL, the latter of which featured some drama with the Steelers.
George Pickens: "I Made Some Mistakes"
"I was still a kid. I made some mistakes," Pickens said of his time in Pittsburgh. "I’ll own that. I let my emotions get the best of me a few times, because I’m always riding that line. That’s just who I am. I’ve tried to learn from it and grow while still being ME."
Pickens was a productive player with the Steelers but was often seen as a distraction both on and off the field due to some immature antics. This reputation followed him to Dallas, but it's been one he's quickly dispelled.
As a result, fans in Dallas want him to stay for the long haul. Pickens' is set to his free agency this offseason if the Cowboys don't use the franchise tag on him or sign him to a new extension.
But until then, Pickens will look to help lead a Cowboys team that's hoping for a late-season turnaround toward the playoffs.
