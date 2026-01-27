5 Defensive NFL Draft Prospects for Cowboys to Watch in 2026 Shrine Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 campaign came to an end weeks ago, but tonight the NFL draft process officially kicks into full swing with the East-West Shrine Bowl at The Star in Frisco, which is the team's headquarters.

Dallas has gotten an up-close look at some of the top prospects throughout the week of practice, and will now get an opportunity to see how they perform on gameday at the Ford Center.

For the Cowboys, there will be a major focus on improving the defense during the NFL offseason, especially after hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker will be looking to bring in players who can be plugged into his system, and luckily for Dallas, there are several exciting and intriguing prospects who will be putting their skills on display.

The East-West Shrine logo at midfield during the Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Shrine Bowl is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Which players should Cowboys Nation have its eyes on? Five of the top prospects to watch for on Tuesday night can be seen below.

Cole Wisniewski, safety, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski in the first half of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Dallas met with Wisniewski during the week of practices, and he brings an intriguing, versatile skillset that is exactly what the team could be looking for. Wisniewski brought a national championship pedigree to the Texas Tech defense, after transferring from North Dakota State.

Wisniewski began his career as a linebacker, before moving to safety where his mix of speed and physicality stands out.

Landon Robinson, defensive tackle, Navy

Navy Midshipmen defensive tackle Landon Robinson runs on a fake punt during the second half against the Army Black Knights | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Robinson has been named one of the breakout stars at the Shrine Bowl and exceled in one-on-one drills. Despite being undersized, Robinson was virtually unblockable and brings a unique ability to gain leverage on offensive lineman thanks to his 5-foot-11, 291-pound frame.

It will be interesting to see if he can contonie to stand out on film on gameday.

Taurean York, linebacker, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Miami Hurricanes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

York should be a familiar name for Cowboys fans who follow the NFL draft process, because he has been a common name linked to the team in mock drafts. Linebacker is one of the team's weaknest positions, and York would bring some value and starting experience later in the draft.

During his junior campaign, York recorded 73 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, three passes defensed, and one fumble recovery. It doesn't hurt that York was a captain for the Aggies' defense.

Ahmaad Moses, safety, SMU

SMU Mustangs safety Ahmaad Moses celebrates during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There is no denying Moses' play-making ability in the secondary, which is something that the Cowboys' league-worst pass defense desperately needs. And with some changes in the defensive back coming under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, bringing in a young talent like Moses with plenty of upside could be exactly what the team needs.

In his final two seasons, Moses was a two-time All-ACC honoree, recording 177 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 8 interceptions, with two being returned for an interception.

Harold Perkins, linebacker, LSU

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. after the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to evaluate every linebacker during the draft process, but Perkins has widely been considered one of the more intriguing players at his position. Perkins is projected as a Day 2 pick and would bring some much-needed speed to the position in Dallas.

During his senior year at LSU, Perkins recorded 56 tackles, 8 tackles for a loss, four sacks, three interceptions, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Like the previously mentioned Moses, Perkins is the type of play-maker the Cowboys will be looking to add in the offseason.

