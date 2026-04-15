Dane Brugler’s 7-Round Dallas Cowboys Mock Draft: Best & Worst Picks

We are about a week away from the 2026 NFL Draft and are on the cusp of finally getting answers for what the Dallas Cowboys will do with their selections that include a pair of first-rounders.

With the draft right around the corner, mock drafts are coming in as much as ever and one of them is the seven-round mock from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who is one of the most revered experts in the business.

In his seven-round mock, Brugler has the Cowboys making a big trade up to land a blue-chip prospect who could change the face of Dallas defense immediately. Let's go through that and the rest of Dallas' picks in Brugler's mock and see which one was the worst and which one was the best.

Dane Brugler's Cowboys picks in mock draft

Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brugler has the Cowboys trading both of their first-round picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up and draft Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. Dallas also gets Cleveland's second-round pick in the trade and uses it on Arizona's Treydan Stukes.

Now, a look at the full haul for the Cowboys in the seven-rounder:

Round 1, Pick 6 (via CLE): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 39 (via CLE): DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF): EDGE Romello Height, Texas

Round 4, Pick 112: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri

Round 5, Pick 152: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Round 5, Pick 177: G Alex Harkey, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 180: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN): DT Rene Konga, Louisville

Here's our takes on which was the best and worst pick of Brugler's mock for Dallas.

Best pick: LB Sonny Styles (Round 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are multiple reasons to love this pick.

For starters, the Cowboys get the linebacker they need. Styles is not only someone who can make an immediate impact by filling the void the Cowboys have at the position, he can also wear the green dot, which is another problem Dallas has at linebacker.

Another reason to love this pick has to do with the fact that the Cowboys got back a second-round pick in a deal that saw them give up both first-rounders. That's especially ideal because the Cowboys don't have a second-round pick going into the draft.

Talk about a scenario that checks all the boxes. When you talk about drawing it up perfectly, this is what a fantastic first round would look like for Jerry Jones and Co.

Worst Pick: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri (Round 4)

Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Chris McClellan. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brugler has the Cowboys checking significant boxes with their first three picks thanks to the selections of Styles, Stukes and Height, although we would like to see Dallas address the EDGE position earlier than that, if possible. Even still, Stukes gives the Cowboys someone who can play safety and in the slot.

What we didn't like most about Brugler's mock was his decision to give the Cowboys McClellan in the fourth round.

Sure, the Cowboys did unload Osa Odighizuwa in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, but they still have Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams upfront, and if they do add another player to the group, we'd prefer a veteran addition, like D.J. Reader, for example.

Speaking of preferences, we'd also like to see a boundary corner in this spot since Dallas didn't address that position over the first three rounds. With the way the board fell, Dallas had a shot at Florida's Devin Moore and Arkansas' Julian Neal instead of McClellan.

All that said, this would still be a strong haul for the Cowboys and there aren't many fans out there who would have a huge issue if this is how things play out for Dallas next week.