Cowboys legend has suggestion to replace defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus
After nine weeks of struggling on defense, the Dallas Cowboys went into their bye week and added more talent.
The Cowboys picked up defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in a trade with the New York Jets and linebacker Logan Wilson in a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. They made their debut on Monday Night Football in Week 11, as did linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. who had been out with knee injuries for the first 10 games.
Dallas also had safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson back, which led to a much better showing against the Las Vegas Raiders. That performance has given the fan base a glimmer of hope, but one former Cowboy thinks they still have to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Dez Bryant was watching the game and said if he was Jerry Jones, he would still move on from Eberflus and go after Al Harris.
"If I were Jerry… I would respectfully go in a different direction than DC Eberflus…not because he's a bad coach. I would offer Al Harris the DC job and let him find his defensive support," Bryant wrote on X. "You have to be the best at what's current."
Al Harris had success during his Dallas Cowboys' tenure
Harris joined Ben Johnson's staff this season, serving as the Chicago Bears defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Before that, he spent five years coaching defensive backs in Dallas.
During his tenure with the Cowboys, the Dallas secondary was among the most feared in the game. With him gone, they've been suspect, at best, while the Bears have the NFL interception leader in Kevin Byard.
The veteran safety has five picks, but he's not the only one excelling in Chicago. Nahshon Wright, a former Dallas draft pick, is right behind him with four interceptions.
That's not a shock for Cowboys' fans who watched as Harris helped Trevon Diggs record 11 interceptions in 2021 and DaRon Bland secure nine interceptions and five pick-sixes in 2023. Bringing him back would excite fans and could help the secondary get back on track.
