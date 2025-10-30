DeMarvion Overshown escorted off field with injury scare at Cowboys practice
Defense has been a major concern for the Dallas Cowboys this season, which is why the entire organization, as well as the fan base, has been thrilled to see DeMarvion Overshown back at practice.
The star linebacker is the type of difference-maker this defense has sorely lacked through the first eight games of the season. He's not expected to return in Week 9 when they play the Arizona Cardinals, but his recent progress makes a Week 11 return, following their bye, a possibility.
On Thursday, however, the team was holding its breath as Overshown walked off the field with the training staff after suffering an apparent injury.
That's enough to scare anyone associated with the team, but thankfully, the news that followed was much more promising. First, Nick Harris of the Star-Telegram said the injury was not knee-related, then Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News said Overshown seemed to hurt his "hand or finger" in a drill.
Hoyt added that there wasn't much concern among the staff, which should allow us all to exhale.
DeMarvion Overshown was flirting with superstar status in 2024
A third-round pick out of Texas in 2023, Overshown missed his entire rookie campaign when he tore his ACL during the preseason. He returned in 2024 and recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass defenses, and had one interception which was returned for a touchdown.
He was on the verge of becoming one of the biggest defensive stars in the NFL when he suffered another knee injury. This time, Overshown tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his right knee during a Week 14 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
There were initial fears that he could be out for the entire 2025 campaign due to the severity of his injury, but Overshown has been adamant that he will be back by the holidays. It appears the scare on Thursday will do nothing to stop that from happening.
