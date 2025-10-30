Cowboys' irreplaceable offensive weapon named shocking NFL trade candidate
The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to making headlines ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 4.
Players like defensive tackle Mazi Smith, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and edge rusher Sam Williams likely wouldn't be missed much by fans if Dallas ends up sending them elsewhere, but the departure of one fan favorite would certainly have Cowboys nation questioning Jerry Jones once again.
No, it's not exactly Micah Parsons-level trade speculation, but ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently listed Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey as a "notable" trade candidate to keep eyes on.
As a Cowboy, Aubrey has gone 92 of 101 on field goals, which includes 29 of 32 from 50+ yards with a long of 65 yards. He's also made 105 of 109 career extra points. It's this kind of value that likely has him listed as a potential trade piece, though Barnwell added that he only included Aubrey as a "thought experiment."
Brandon Aubrey Trade Would Be Shocking
"I would be stunned if the Cowboys traded Aubrey, but I'm throwing him out here more as a thought experiment than anything else," Barnwell wrote. "A going-nowhere Cowboys team doesn't have much use for Aubrey, and although kickers can play into their 40s, the former soccer player is already 30 years old."
Barnwell also points out that Aubrey would be eligible for an extension next offseason, which would give Jerry Jones and the front office another notable contract to consider.
Aubrey has established himself as arguably the best kicker in the NFL and has proven to be one of the few bright spots on a roster with many holes. It would be a shame to see him go, regardless of any value Dallas would get in return.
The Cowboys have until Tuesday, Nov. 4 to make any moves, so hopefully Aubrey survives through the deadline.
