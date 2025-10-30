Cowboys have market for Trevon Diggs at NFL trade deadline with a catch
The Dallas Cowboys have been predicted to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, with the expectation that the team is searching for help on the defensive side of the ball.
But could the team also be sellers on the market? That depends on how much Jerry Jones and the front office are willing to admit they made a mistake.
NFL insider Jordan Schutlz recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan's GBAG Nation to discuss whether the team could trade away All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was recently placed on injured reserve and will miss a minimum of three more weeks.
MORE: Jerry Jones spits in face of Cowboys fans concerned with putrid defense
Diggs is dealing with a right knee issue and missed two games with a concussion after a mystery accident at his home, but it doesn't look like that is scaring teams away.
In fact, Schultz says there is a trade market for Diggs, but it will all come down to how much of his salary the team is willing to eat.
"Yeah, I do. I do," Schultz said when asked if there is a trade market for the star defensive back. "I think there is clearly a real disconnect. between him and the front office and the organization, based on, and I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure that out, based on what Jerry has said, based on what Micah has said in recent days, just the fact that they were so, they're such good friends, and how that was handled.
MORE: Trevon Diggs offseason release would save Dallas Cowboys over $50M in cap space
He continued, "I don't know what the fix is in Dallas between the two, but there is a market for Diggs. Now, the question would become how much of the salary would Dallas be willing to take on And I think he still has three years left. So there's a lot of contract there. But there's nothing guaranteed, I believe, after this season, which would help potentially a move to be made.
"I would imagine that maybe both sides might benefit from a change of scenery.
Earlier this season, Diggs shared his displeasure with the team's defensive scheme and found himself benched on a separate occasion for the first time since his rookie season.
There is clearly some tension that has been brewing since his decision to rehab from knee surgery away from the team, which led to the Cowboys docking him $500,000 during the offseason.
MORE: Cowboys plan to use extra day for defensive tweaks in Week 9
Trevon Diggs' salary
This season, Diggs is making $8.5 million, a $500,000 decrease from the original $9 million after failing to participate in over 84 percent of the team's offseason program. In 2023, Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million deal.
Like Schultz said, Diggs has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal following the 2025-26 season.
That makes Diggs an ideal candidate to be a post-June 1 cut if he is not traded ahead of the deadline, with more than $50 million in salary cap savings for the Cowboys.
Diggs is scheduled to make a base salary of $14.5 million in 2026, $19.5 million in 2027, and $20 million in 2028. If the team is willing to take on some of the salary for the next three years, there's a good chance Diggs could be moved before Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
