Cowboys add rising NFC d-line coach to list of defensive coordinator interviewees

The Dallas Cowboys are casting a wide net when it comes to their search for a new defensive coordinator, and it's a promising sign as the team bucks its usual approach for the search.

Rather than focusing on candidates with extensive defensive coordinator or head coaching experience, Brian Schottenheimer and company are looking in the direction of some intriguing, rising assistants throughout the league.

On Friday, another name will be added to the list of candidates, with Green Bay Packers defensive line coach and run game coordinator DeMarcus Covington set to interview with the team.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News confirmed the news.

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Demarcus Covington gives instructions for a drill during practice at Ray Nitschke Field | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 36-year-old Covington began coaching as a defensive graduate assistant at UAB in 2012, before spending two years at Ole Miss. He got the call to the NFL during the 2017 season, joining the New England Patriots as a coaching assistant.

Covington spent one year as the Patriots' defensive coordinator, before joining the Packers for the 2025 season.

While Jim Leonhard appears to be the favorite to land the job in Dallas and is reportedly who the team is eyeing the strongest, it's great to see the team looking in several directions and making sure that no stone is left unturned.

After the dreadful 2025-26 campaign for the Cowboys, it's important to make the right hire.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

