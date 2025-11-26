Cowboys’ DTs suddenly hold the upper hand on Thursday vs Chiefs

Thanksgiving Day will bring us an exciting matchup as the Dallas Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs. This Week 13 showdown won’t be easy for Dallas, but they should feel far more confident following their improved defensive play the past two weeks.

This past Sunday, that defense shut out the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half, leading the way to a 21-point comeback.

They’re going to need to carry that momentum into Thursday if they hope to upset the Chiefs, and they suddenly have a major advantage.

It has been widely assumed that guard Trey Smith would miss the game after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12. Now it’s official as the Chiefs have ruled out the Pro Bowler.

Chiefs G Trey Smith (ankle) ruled out Thursday vs. Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/H32zFOFkL4 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2025

Smith, a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Tennessee, has developed into one of the premier players at the position. This offseason, he agreed to a four-year, $94 million deal which made him the highest-paid at the position, until Dallas extended Tyler Smith.

Cowboys defensive resurgence has been fueled by D-line

With Trey Smith out, the Chiefs will likely turn to Mike Caliendo at right guard. While Caliendo has been decent in run blocking, he enters Week 13 with a 47.6 pass protection grade from PFF.

That’s a good sign for the Dallas defensive line, which has had its way with opposing offensive lines the past two weekends.

Newly added Quinnen Williams has been the main catalyst, putting together back-to-back dominant performances. He’s recorded 1.5 sacks and 15 pressures in just two games, but he’s not alone.

Osa Odighizuwa has a sack in each of the past two games, while Kenny Clark added a half-sack against the Raiders. The interior of the Dallas line is suddenly a strength, and can be even more dangerous on Thursday with Smith being out.

