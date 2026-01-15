Cowboys could reset kicker market as Brandon Aubrey nears extension talks

Already in offseason mode, the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of decisions to make with pending free agents. Much of the attention has been focused on unrestricted free agents such as George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jadeveon Clowney.

Dallas has said they want to find a way to bring each of those players back, and it would be nice to get deals done before free agency officially opens. As important as it is to lock up these three, Dallas has a restricted free agent who has been even more vital to their success.

Brandon Aubrey has become one of the best kickers in league history, and needs to be extended. Before free agency begins, ESPN’s Todd Archer said he expects Aubrey to get a second-round tender, which would pay him roughly $6 million. The goal, however, should be an extension, which would make him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

“Since he was not drafted, All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey is likely to receive the second-round tender, which is projected to be a little more than $6 million. The Cowboys had talks with Aubrey's agent, Todd France, on a multiyear deal last summer but never got close,” Archer wrote.

“Perhaps those get rekindled in the offseason, which could make Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL but with a cap number of less than $6 million for 2026.”

Cowboys need to get a new deal done quickly

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey runs a fake field goal during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As a restricted free agent, Aubrey will be able to negotiate with other teams, even if he’s given a tender. Dallas would be able to match any offer made, or they could let Aubrey leave and get a second-round pick (assuming that is indeed the tender) in return.

A second rounder might seem steep for a kicker, but a playoff team in need of stability, that has a late pick in Round 2, might be willing to break the bank. That’s why the best result for Dallas is getting something done before any other team can drive up his price.

