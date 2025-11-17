Cowboys' Week 11 inactives list confirms best-case scenario vs Raiders
After a difficult bye week and a two-week hiatus, the Dallas Cowboys return to the field on Monday Night Football for a primetime showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season.
Ahead of tonight's kickoff, the Cowboys received some great news when the official inactives list was announced.
It had been believed all week that the Cowboys would be welcoming back star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, starting safety Malik Hooker, and highly touted NFL draft third-round pick Shavon Revel, and that has been confirmed. That is great news for the 'Boys, because the defensive reinforcements are finally here.
The only disappointment is running back Jaydon Blue being a healthy scratch yet again, but everyone is still hopeful the rookie can get everything together.
While veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is among the inactives, his status was expected after being held out of practice all week.
A full look at the inactives list for Week 11 can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 inactives
Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 50.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
