Cowboys' Stephen Jones vows to upgrade roster on defense at NFL trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys have one more game before the NFL trade deadline, with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Arizona Cardinals set for Week 9, less than 24 hours before the deadline hits.
Dallas is expected to be "open for business," and as the front office continues discussing potential moves, it is becoming clear that the goal is to improve on the defensive side of the ball.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon and was asked about potential moves for the team.
MORE: Cowboys' injury report adds starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals
Jones firmly said the Cowboys are "considering trades on the defensive side of the ball."
Jones said, “There’s some interesting things out there as we get down to the wire. We’ll be giving those every opportunity to look over.
"We've had our challenges on defense, and we could use any help at any level... If we can upgrade the roster, we'll do it."
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown's practice injury officially diagnosed, Stephen Jones reveals
With Jones saying, "If we can upgrade the roster, we'll do it," it is the clearest indication yet that the team is actively working the phones and monitoring players who are available.
There will be plenty of options available for the Cowboys if the front office is being genuine and is sincerely considering a move. The team has been linked to several high-profile players, so we'll have to wait and see just how serious the Cowboys are about improving the roster to make a postseason push in the second half of the season.
Dallas Cowboys potential targets
The Cowboys have been linked to some high-profile players ahead of the trade deadline like 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and superstar Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
There has also been speculation about Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.
To prove that the team needs help everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys were most recently linked to an under-the-radar candidate, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline
Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline
4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start
Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries