Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Stephen Jones vows to upgrade roster on defense at NFL trade deadline

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a move at the NFL trade deadline to upgrade the roster "on the defensive side of the ball," according to EVP Stephen Jones.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones during training camp
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones during training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have one more game before the NFL trade deadline, with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Arizona Cardinals set for Week 9, less than 24 hours before the deadline hits.

Dallas is expected to be "open for business," and as the front office continues discussing potential moves, it is becoming clear that the goal is to improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon and was asked about potential moves for the team.

MORE: Cowboys' injury report adds starter ahead of Week 9 vs Cardinals

Jones firmly said the Cowboys are "considering trades on the defensive side of the ball."

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones said, “There’s some interesting things out there as we get down to the wire. We’ll be giving those every opportunity to look over.

"We've had our challenges on defense, and we could use any help at any level... If we can upgrade the roster, we'll do it."

MORE: DeMarvion Overshown's practice injury officially diagnosed, Stephen Jones reveals

With Jones saying, "If we can upgrade the roster, we'll do it," it is the clearest indication yet that the team is actively working the phones and monitoring players who are available.

There will be plenty of options available for the Cowboys if the front office is being genuine and is sincerely considering a move. The team has been linked to several high-profile players, so we'll have to wait and see just how serious the Cowboys are about improving the roster to make a postseason push in the second half of the season.

Dallas Cowboys potential targets

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have been linked to some high-profile players ahead of the trade deadline like 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and superstar Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

There has also been speculation about Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

To prove that the team needs help everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys were most recently linked to an under-the-radar candidateKansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Dallas Cowboys who could be traded before NFL trade deadline

Cowboys better land one of these 4 players at NFL trade deadline

4 Dallas Cowboys players who should be traded for fresh start 

Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News