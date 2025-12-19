Jerry Jones says Cowboys have no remorse over pricey extension despite costly injury

The issues across the defensive side of the ball have been evident for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the season.

Dallas ranks among the bottom in the league in multiple defensive statistics, including dead last in passing yards allowed per game (254.8 yards).

There are a variety of reasons why the Cowboys aren't getting it done on defense. One aspect that hasn't helped is the lack of availability from the franchise's starting cornerbacks, Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Diggs has missed the last eight games due to a knee injury, while Bland re-aggravated the same foot that has bothered him for multiple years.

Regardless, there's no looking back for the Cowboys, only forward.

Dallas Doesn't Regret DaRon Bland Extension

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Back in August, Dallas signed Bland to a four-year/$92 million extension with $50 million in guaranteed money. The move made the fourth-year defender one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

At the time, Bland was coming off a 2024 campaign where he missed the first ten games due to a stress fracture. His foot continued to be an issue this year, and now he's expected to miss the rest of the season.

The unfortunate injury woes haven't been a deterrent for Jerry Jones, who doesn't regret the contract.

“He’s been everything you could ask relative to his rehab, relative to his competes," Jones said, according to ESPN's Todd Archer. "He’s done the best that he’s had to work with, as it turns out, with his injury. He’s (a) thumb’s up.”

In his first two seasons, Bland appeared in all 34 regular-season games, developing into a First-Team All-Pro in 2023 as he picked off nine passes and returned five for touchdowns, an NFL record.

However, Bland has only been on the field 19 times in the last two years.

Meanwhile, his partner-in-crime, Diggs, was already in the middle of a five-year/$97 million contract. Since tearing his ACL early in 2023, Diggs has played in just 19 games.

Bland and Diggs have played together in seven total games in three years.

Bad luck, but absolutely devastating and costly for the Cowboys.

