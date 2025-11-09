Jerry Jones gives touching statement on former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue
Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue sadly passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday, his family announced.
Jerry Jones is one of the oldest owners in the NFL, having been with the Dallas Cowboys ever since he bought the team in 1989.
This was the same season that Tagliabue was selected to be the next NFL commissioner, taking over for Pete Rozelle. One of the most influential figures in league history, his early seasons as commissioner saw the Cowboys dominate the NFL en route to winning three Super Bowls in the 1990s.
Jones released a statement on Tagliabue's passing Sunday, saying he "cherished" the memories he had with him.
Jerry Jones Sends Heartfelt Message After Paul Tagliabue's Passing
"Paul Tagliabue's leadership helped shape the National Football League into the global institution it is today," Jones said in a statement. "He was a steady hand and a principled leader who guided the league through an unprecedented era of change, growth and success with great resolve and integrity."
Jones added that Tagliabue's impact was felt beyond the game and that it was "a great honor" to know him.
"I always respected Paul's intellect, his unwavering commitment to the game, and his deep understanding of the broader impact our sport could have beyond the field and across the fabric of life for fans and our country. It is a great honor to have known Paul and worked with him as closely as I did. I cherish those memories and what was learned along the way.
"His legacy is permanently etched into the history of the NFL and will endure forevermore. On behalf of the Dallas Cowboys organization and my family, I extend our condolences to Paul's family and loved ones."
Tagliabue was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. We extend our condolences to his family during this time.
