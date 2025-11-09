Jerry Jones, Cowboys outbid AFC title favorite for Quinnen Williams at trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more active teams at the NFL trade deadline, looking to fill multiple holes for a second-half run. They ended up completing two trades, bringing in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson.
While Wilson will help clean up their play in the middle of the defense, Williams was their prized addition. The No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL draft, Williams is one of the best defensive tackles in the game and should help Dallas improve against the run and the pass.
As thrilled as the Cowboys are to have landed Williams, they had to outbid one of the top AFC favorites to land the three-time Pro Bowler.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills attempted to trade for Williams.
In addition to Williams, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane had his eye on a star wideout. He made a play for Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins, another former Alabama star.
Pelissero says the Bills were the highest bidder for Waddle, although the star wideout wasn't traded. He didn't say whether Buffalo made a similar offer for Williams as Dallas, but neither of their AFC East rivals was willing to make a deal with the Bills.
Cowboys have a week off to get Williams ready for his debut for Big D
The Cowboys are off this weekend, which gives them extra time to get Williams and Wilson up to speed.
While much has been made of their lack of a consistent pass rush, Dallas has been just as bad against the run. Williams is expected to help clean that up, but he's also proven to be a valuable weapon when rushing the quarterback.
Williams has 40 sacks in seven seasons, including a career-high 12 in 2022. In addition to his ability to push the pocket, Williams will free things up for teammates due to the double-teams he commands.
