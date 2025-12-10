Key Cowboys starting DB 'unexpected omission' from practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys returned to action on Wednesday afternoon, with a spirited session at The Star as the team began ramping up its preparations for a Week 15 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dallas will host Minnesota at AT&T Stadium on Sunday Night Football, so it's another primetime appearance for America's Team.

With the team returning to the practice field, several key starters were participating in drills as they work their way back from injury. However, media on the scene reported there was one "unexpected absence."

According to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, starting safety Malik Hooker was not on the field, but there's no reason to panic.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Houston Texans | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hoyt reported Hooker "had some veteran days recently, so not too shocking, but notable. We’ll see the exact reason later." It is very possible that Hooker was just taking the day off and his status for Week 15 will not be in jeopardy.

The team will avoid its official practice report on Wednesday evening, so there will be clarity about his absence once that is officially revealed.

Hooker's presence in the secondary would be a major win for the Cowboys, who face off against a Vikings offense that leads the league in interceptions thrown. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call Sunday night's action, with Melissa Stark sharing updates from the sidelines throughout the broadcast.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

A general view of the Sunday Night Football banner prior to the game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 48.5

