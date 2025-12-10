3 key Cowboys starters get optimistic injury updates as practice ramps up

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for the team's Week 15 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has provided some key injury updates.

Ahead of the team's return to the practice field, Schottenheimer fielded questions from the media about three starters battling injuries.

The players Schottenheimer addressed were All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, star cornerback Trevon Diggs, and starting left tackle Tyler Guyton.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Schottenheimer was noncommital about any of the trio, his updates are reason for optimism as Cowboys Nation waits for the December 14 primetime clash on NBC.

CeeDee Lamb, concussion

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"CeeDee Lamb remains in concussion protocol with Brian Schottenheimer saying the receiver needs to clear 2 more hurdles but is progressing," Todd Archer of ESPN wrote.

Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones showed more optimism earlier in the week, but it's important to note that Lamb remains in protocol.

Trevon Diggs - injured reserve (knee, concussion)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

There was some hope that Diggs would return for Week 14, but he was never activated from injured reserve and the team is still monitoring his situation. There is a growing hope that Diggs will be on the field against the Vikings, which will be important as the secondary faces Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

However, Schottenheimer said Diggs "is still ramping up and has to show the Cowboys that he can be consistent in everything they do."

Tyler Guyton, ankle

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Guyton has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him off of the field, but he is also showing improvements and could be nearing a return. Guyton will be moving around at practice today to see how his body responds.

The good news for Dallas is that if Guyton is unable to go, Nate Thomas has been solid as a spot start in Guyton's absence.

If the Cowboys can return to full strength in time for the Vikings showdown, it works in Dallas' favor as the team aims to keep its slim postseason hopes alive.

