3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals in Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys will be in action on Monday night when they host the Arizona Cardinals.
It's a big opportunity for the Cowboys to head into their Week 10 bye with some confidence. They could also improve to 4-4-1 with a win, which would give them plenty of confidence as they push for playoff positioning in the second half of the season.
It's not going to be an easy win, even with Kyler Murray out. The Cardinals have had Dallas' number, winning seven of their last eight meetings. The Cowboys hope to get back to their winning ways against their former division rival, which could happen if these three bold predictions come true.
Jadeveon Clowney has breakout game
After signing in Week 2, Jadeveon Clowney has slowly grown more comfortable in his role with the Cowboys, which should help him find success against the Cardinals' subpar offense. He's also going to go up against a quarterback not known for his mobility in Jacoby Brissett, which is a stark contrast to what they expected with Kyler Murray.
In this bold prediction, Clowney takes advantage of this by having his best game as a Cowboy and records two sacks.
CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens both top 100 yards
Entering Week 9, George Pickens leads the Cowboys with 43 receptions for 685 yards. His counterpart, CeeDee Lamb, has 406 yards on 28 receptions, although he missed three games with a high ankle sprain.
When both are healthy, Dallas has the most explosive receiving corps in the NFL, but this duo has yet to record 100 yards receiving in the same game, This is the perfect weekend for that to change as the Cowboys play against the 25th-ranked pass defense.
Dak Prescott takes out frustration on Arizona defense
Week 8 was a frustrating one for Dak Prescott. Playing on the road against an elite Denver defense, Prescott managed just 188 yards passing and had two interceptions. It was the first time since Week 1 that he was held without a touchdown pass, and the first time he threw any interceptions since Week 3.
This week, look for Prescott to bounce back in a major way. The veteran quarterback reminds us all why he was an MVP candidate before the Broncos loss by throwing for 350 yards with three touchdowns.
