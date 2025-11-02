Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game gets streaming lifeline amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
The Dallas Cowboys will be in the spotlight to wrap up Week 9, hosting the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium less than 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline.
This weekend, the Cowboys received some help from around the league when losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions kept the NFC completely wide open, so a win over Arizona keeps the team in the playoff mix and sets Dallas up to be a major player at the trade deadline.
Unfortunately, some Cowboys and Cardinals fans -- and NFL fans who are YouTube TV subscribers -- there has been some scrambling about viewing plans for Monday night because of the ongoing dispute between Disney and YouTube TV.
The dispute has led to YouTube TV pulling ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and other Disney-owned networks from its service. Of course, Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN, with the Manningcast on ESPN2.
Luckily, everyone has received a streaming lifeline and a free option will be available if no deal is reached in time for kickoff.
Fubo TV stepped up with a 7-day free trial that will allow you to check out the streaming service, watch the game for free, and enjoy the action without any concerns.
Of course, you will need to cancel your subscription by the end of the 7-day free trial, or you will be charged for one of Fubo TV's streaming plans. Fubo TV Pro costs $54.99 per month after the free trial, Fubo TV Elite with Sports Plus is $74.99 after the trial, and Fubo TV Deluxe costs $84.99. So be sure to cancel in order to avoid the charge.
All of the information you need to watch Monday Night Football on November 3 can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Cardinals Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
