Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals MNF Manningcast guest list for Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys got to sit back and watch chaos around the NFL unfold in Week 9 on Sunday, but it's their time to take the spotlight when the team welcomes the Arizona Cardinals to AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.
It's a crucial game that could dictate the tone for the rest of the Cowboys season, with the trade deadline less than 24 hours away.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Cardinals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
The iconic Joe Buck and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman are on the call, whileLisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will provide updates from the sideline throughout the night on ABC and ESPN.
For fans who want to add some extra entertainment to the viewing experience, ESPN2 will be bringing you the latest Manningcast of the season.
It will be the first of two Manningcasts featuring the Cowboys over the course of the next three weeks, with Dallas returning to Monday Night Football in Week 11 to face the Las Vegas Raiders after enjoying a Week 10 bye.
Ahead of kickoff, Omaha Productions shared the guests for Monday night's Manningcast broadcast, which will feature a current NFC quarterback and a Basketball Hall of Famer.
Joining Peyton and Eli Manning for the show will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and NBA legend turned Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley.
With Barkley on the mic, you never know what is going to be said, so don't be surprised to see some viral moments.
All of the information you need to tune into the Manningcast for Week 9 can be seen below.
Cowboys-Cardinals MNF Manningcast TV & viewing info
Date: Monday, November 3, 2025
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Channel: ESPN2
Betting Odds: Cowboys -3.5 | O/U: 53.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
