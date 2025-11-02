Cowboy Roundup: Madden Week 9 sim & prediction, Massive secondary reshuffle coming
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final NFL Sunday before the trade deadline, so the games carry added meaning as teams teeter on the edge of being buyers or sellers, learning which way they will fall in a matter of hours.
Unfortunately, Cowboys fans will have to wait another 24 hours before seeing the team take the field, with Dallas playing its first of two Monday Night Football games in three weeks to cap off Week 9.
Dallas welcomes the Arizona Cardinals, who will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for a third consecutive week, to AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, so fans can sit back and relax as the rest of the league plays out throughout the day.
While we wait to see how the Week 9 action plays out on Sunday, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Madden Week 9 simulation & prediction
Blogging the Boys continued its season-long Madden NFL 26 simulations, with the EA Sports gods predicting the Cowboys will come away with a nail-biting win ahead of the trade deadline.
Dallas' Massive secondary reshuffle coming
The Cowboys' secondary has been abysmal through the first two months of the season, so there is good reason to believe there could (and should) be a massive reshuffling of the deck during the offseason. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at who could stay and who could go when the team decides to make some important moves in the coming months.
"The group that should stay in Dallas is minimal, and for good reason. Of course, the recently-extended Bland will be back in 2026 as the clear-cut CB1; his new $90M+ price tag cements that. He is joined by two young corners in 2024 draftee Caelen Carson and Revel. On the leave list, we have an extensive group, headlined by Diggs. Aside from Diggs, guys like Josh Butler, Trikweze Bridges, Kaiir Elam, and Reddy Steward all need to go on the account of them not being very good."
