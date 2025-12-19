Dallas Cowboys getting almost nothing from $187 million investment

As the 2022 season came to a close, the Dallas Cowboys felt they had one of the best secondaries in the NFL.

Trevon Diggs was fresh off a breakout season in which he recorded 11 interceptions during the 2021 campaign. His numbers weren't as impressive in 2022, with Diggs recording three picks. Still, his overall play was vastly improved.

Dallas also found a stud on Day 3 that year, with fifth-round pick DaRon Bland racking up five interceptions.

MORE: Cowboys tab new man 'spearheading' D with Matt Eberflus removed from sideline

They went into 2023 intent on keeping these two together, signing Diggs to a five-year $97 million deal. Just two games into the season, however, Diggs was lost to a torn ACL. He's since played in just 17 games, missing six in 2024 and eight so far in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With him out, Bland continued to shine with nine interceptions in 2023. He then started to deal with injuries of his own, missing 10 games in 2024 due to a foot injury. Still, Dallas signed Bland to a four-year, $97 million extension this year, and Bland is again struggling to stay healthy.

Bland appeared in 12 games, but another foot injury likely brings his season to an end. Even if Diggs returns, which feels increasingly unlikely, the Cowboys will have seen their two big-name cornerbacks share the field only seven times across three years.

The #Cowboys invested a lot of money in CBs DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs. Bland signed a 4-year, $90 million extension this off-season. Diggs signed a 5-year, $97 million extension before the 2023 season.



They've played in only seven games together the last three seasons. https://t.co/p4fQipYMgb — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 19, 2025

Cowboys $187 million investment has been a disaster

Dallas Cowboys Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dallas has invested $187 million in cornerbacks in hopes of building an elite pass defense. That hasn't worked at all as they enter Week 16 with the worst pass defense in the league. While they were better in 2024, the pass defense still had issues, finishing 17th in yards surrendered and 24th in touchdowns.

Despite the investment in Diggs and Bland, Dallas has one of the most exploited secondaries in the league. With both cornerbacks hampered by recurring injuries, the dreams of building a "no-fly zone" have gone up in smoke, and the Cowboys must consider making massive changes in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers, Week 16 betting odds & preview

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

5 most disappointing Dallas Cowboys players entering Week 16

Top 5 candidates Cowboys must consider to replace DC Matt Eberflus

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers announcer pairing & assignment for Week 16