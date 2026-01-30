Dallas Cowboys Interviewing Two Prominent Defensive Assistants on Friday

Stephen Jones said the Dallas Cowboys want to finalize their coaching staff as early as this weekend. They've ramped up their search, with two in-person interviews set up for Friday.

The two candidates are Derrick Ansley, the defensive passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon.

Following a three-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, Ansley joined the Packers. In 2024, his first season with the team, Ansley helped them increase their total takeaways from 18 to 31. That was the biggest improvement in the league that season, and the top one-year increase for the Packers since 1998-99.

Two more in-person interviews or the Cowboys' defensive staff today, per sources: Marcus Dixon, former Vikings DL coach; Derek Ansley, Packers pass game coordinator. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 30, 2026

Green Bay's entire defense improved when Ansley arrived, finishing top 10 in total defense, run defense, scoring defense, yards allowed per play, and sacks. That was the most top-10 statistical finishes their defense has had since 1996.

Marcus Dixon started his playing career in Dallas

Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC Wild Card game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dixon is a familiar name after starting his playing career with the Cowboys in 2008. He spent three years with the New York Jets and after being unable to earn a roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, Dixon turned to coaching.

He started at his alma mater, Hampton, where he was the defensive line coach and director of player development in 2017 and 2018. For the following two seasons, he was their defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Dixon's first job in the NFL was in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he helped them win Super Bowl LVI. He spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he was on the same staff as Parker.

For the past two seasons, he's worked alongside Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores, serving as one of his top assistants.

