New Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams excited for Dallas, pens emotional goodbye to Jets
The Dallas Cowboys entered Tuesday afternoon with expectations that they would be major players at the NFL trade deadline, and Jerry Jones made sure to deliver after teasing moves throughout the past few weeks.
There was some buzz that the Cowboys could make a splashy move, but after the team lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9, there were questions about how active the team would be willing to get with playoff hopes seemingly on life support.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Jets Quinnen Williams trade package & compensation
Well, Jerry is "The Gambler," so he decided to swing big and came through with a headline-grabbing move by acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, one of the top three interior defensive linemen in the league, from the New York Jets.
Jones not only landed Williams, but he also managed to keep both of Dallas' two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft in the process.
A fresh start
The addition of Williams gives Dallas an impact player along the interior defensive line and will elevate the team in several areas. It's going to be exciting to see how Williams' presence will make everyone around him better.
Williams is also ready to get to work for his new team. While New York holds a special place in his heart, Dallas could be the place where he gets over the hump in his NFL career. After the news became official, Williams broke his silence and penned an emotional farewell to Jets fans while sharing his excitement to arrive in Dallas.
MORE: Dak Prescott shares NSFW reaction to Cowboys' Quinnen Williams trade
"New York will always have a special place in my heart. To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field," Williams wrote on X. "To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable.
"I’m excited for what’s next in Dallas and can’t wait to get to work."
A new star in Dallas
Since joining the NFL, Williams is a three-time Pro Bowler and 2022 first-team All-Pro honoree.
This season, Williams has recorded 32 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, three quarterback hits, and three forced fumbles. Throughout his career, Williams has been a wrecking ball and ranks among the top-10 run defenders in the league with 322 tackles, 59 tackles for a loss, 101 quarterback hits, 40 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Williams is undeniably one of the top defenders at his position in the entire league, and he immediately improves the Dallas defense.
