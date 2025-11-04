List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL draft picks entering trade deadline
The Dallas Cowboys are stumbling into the NFL trade deadline with a disappointing 3-5-1 record. With a win, the team would have been in a strong position to make a splash trade that would set the team up for a playoff run in the second half of the season.
But now that the team lost, the front office will have to discuss whether to be buyers or sellers at the deadline, which comes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is already walking back his claims that a "trade was done," but he did say that a move will be made. He also previously claimed the team would be "open for business" at the trade deadline thanks to its "ammo" in the form of draft selections.
Dallas has a total of eight picks in the 2026 NFL draft, including two first-round picks after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.
The Cowboys are currently without picks in the third and sixth rounds, with the third-round pick getting shipped to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason in exchange for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Whether Jerry Jones actually pulls the trigger on a trade and tries to make a move that will help the team rally after its bye week remains to be seen, but there is certainly an arsenal of premium picks that the team could use to land key players on the defensive side of the ball.
If the team wants to be smart with their moves, it would be to acquire a player with multiple years remaining on their contract rather than a pending free agent who would turn out to be a half-year rental.
A full look at the Cowboys' arsenal of 2026 draft picks can be seen below, via Tankathon.
List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks
- Round 1
- Round 1 (via Green Bay Packers)
- Round 2
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 5 (compensatory)
- Round 7 (via New York Giants)
- Round 7 (via Kansas City Chiefs)
Dallas' list of draft picks is subject to change, and the team could be awarded additional compensatory selections ahead of the draft.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
