Jerry Jones defelects criticism of viral comments ignoring Cowboys' defensive woes
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a disaster through the first two months of the NFL regular season, so when owner and general manager Jerry Jones made an offhand comment in a recent interview, it rubbed everyone the wrong way.
Jones was hyping the "$1100 billion" untapped natural gas industry and his investment in Comstock Resources when his comments raised eyebrows.
“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there,” Jones said at the time. “That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”
After receiving some backlash, Jones addressed his viral comments during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.
“Anybody that says I don’t focus on the Cowboys is just living in the moment of frustration, and I get that," Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. "I’m frustrated too.”
One way to fix those frustrations would be to make a move at the upcoming NFL trade deadline to address the defensive woes. The team needs talent at all three levels, so there will be several options available for the team.
Jerry has said that the team will be "open for business" at the trade deadline, so it's time for him to put his money where his mouth is.
The NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Dallas Cowboys potential targets
The Cowboys have been linked to some high-profile players ahead of the trade deadline like 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and superstar Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
There has also been speculation about Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson and New York Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.
To prove that the team needs help everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys were most recently linked to an under-the-radar candidate, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
It will be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately leans, but they are not short on options.
