Cowboys add key piece from Bengals defense at NFL trade deadline
It appears as if Jerry Jones was telling the truth when he said he made a trade that would help the Dallas Cowboys on defense.
Jones made this statement on Monday, claiming the deal would be announced on Tuesday. He then sounded as though he was backtracking on his statement following their loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
That led to questions about their desire to make any moves, but on Tuesday morning, it was announced that Dallas is bringing in linebacker Logan Wilson in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas has shown interest in Wilson, as well as star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, leading up to the deadline.
Wilson, who recently lost his spot to rookie Barrett Carter, asked to be traded which opened the door for this move. In Dallas, he joins a linebacker corps that's struggled to provide consistent run support, and has been a non-entity in pass coverage.
What are the Cowboys getting in Logan Wilson?
Wilson offers excellent size at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds and has been a high-volume tackler since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.
He's a three-down linebacker who is better against the run than the pass, even posting a 90.0 run defense grade in 2024, according to PFF. He's not as solid in coverage, but he's not a liability in the same way Kenneth Murray has been for the Cowboys this year.
Wilson has also been able to generate turnovers, with 11 career interceptions in six seasons.
How long will the Cowboys have Logan Wilson?
One thing Jerry Jones wanted to do at the deadline was help his team in 2025 and beyond. That's what Wilson does, since he has two years remaining on his current deal after this season.
There's a potential out in 2026, so the Cowboys can wash their hands if he's not an ideal fit, but they have options to keep Wilson around through the 2027 campaign.
