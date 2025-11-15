New Dallas Cowboys LB Logan Wilson shares expectations for debut
The Dallas Cowboys return to the field in Week 11 of the NFL season after a difficult and emotional bye week. There has also been a lot of learning for the team's defensive reinforcements, who will be making their team debuts against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
One of the team's new defensive stars is linebacker Logan Wilson, a reliable tackling machine who brings a dynamic skill set to the team.
Wilson, along with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, was acquired by the team at the NFL trade deadline.
On Friday, Wilson opened up about what he's doing to adapt to his new home.
“I’m not totally sure what that looks like. Just kind of controlling the controllables what I can. Trying to learn this system each and every day," Wilson said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"There’s new things every day. And it’s not gonna happen overnight. It’s gonna take a little bit of time. But I’m doing my best to learn it as best I can.”
The Cowboys will travel to Sin City to face the Raiders on Monday, November 17.
What Wilson Brings
Since joining the NFL as a third-round 2020 draft pick out of Wyoming, Wilson has played in 76 games with 65 starts. Wilson brings veteran experience and leadership to the field, and has been one of the Bengals' captains for the 2025 season.
Last season, Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals, but he missed the final six games of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
Despite playing in only 11 games, Wilson totaled 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Surpassing 100 tackles in 2024 extended Wilson's streak of 100+ tackles to four consecutive seasons.
Through the first two months of the 2025 campaign, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed.
