DeMarvion Overshown opens up about Marshawn Kneeland
The Dallas Cowboys have been back at practice this week for the first time since the tragic loss of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Teammates and coaches have been sharing their feelings, and they've been open and honest about how difficult of a situation this has been. That includes DeMarvion Overshown, the third-year linebacker who opened up about Kneeland on Friday, saying the "hole is still there"
MORE: Solomon Thomas gives powerful message after first practice without Marshawn Kneeland
“It’s been hard. Playing Monday is not going to make it easier. Playing the following Sunday and Thursday is not going to make it easier. I just really ask for y’all’s mercy on me, my teammates, the coaches, and ask for continued prayers, because as much as we run around and push forward and laugh and smile, that hole is still there. That hole is still there," Overshown said.
"We all know Marshawn, he was a winner. He wanted to win no matter what. I say he was that light all the time, but when it came down to playing football, that anger came out, that was that guy that you know I want to be playing by him: when it’s all said and done, when it’s fourth quarter … fourth and inches, who do you want beside you? And it’s Marshawn Kneeland.”
Monday night will be full of emotions
The Cowboys will take the field on Monday night to face the Las Vegas Raiders. It will mark the first time they've played since Kneeland's passing, which is sure to evoke plenty of emotion among the team.
It won't be easy, but as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said, they won't move on, but have to move forward.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
First look at Quinnen Williams in a Dallas Cowboys uniform
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Ashton Jeanty confident Raiders can attack weaknesses in Cowboys defense
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries