New Cowboys LB Logan Wilson left Bengals facility with classy message
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL trade deadline day with a deal bright and early, completing a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for star linebacker Logan Wilson as the sun was rising on Tuesday morning.
Dallas got a steal, landing the perennial 100-tackle machine for one of the team's two seventh-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
Wilson immediately improves a struggling linebacker corps, which was arguably the worst unit on the Cowboys' putrd defense.
MORE: Cowboys continue defensive rebuild in post-NFL trade deadline 4-round mock draft
While Cowboys fans were celebrating the addition of the Bengals team captain, Wilson was actually at the team facility in Cincinnati when he learned of the trade. That allowed Wilson to say his goodbyes to his now former teammates in person.
One of the players Wilson approached was rookie linebacker Barrett Carter, the team's fourth-round pick in the 2025 draft who replaced Wilson in the starting lineup in recent weeks which resulted in Wilson's request for a trade. Carter shared the kind words from Wilson, who was all class as he packed up for his new home.
That says a lot about Wilson's high character, and is another example of why the Cowboys pursued him at the deadline. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has preached a positive environment, great leadership, and having a high-character locker room, and Wilson will fit right in.
Once he arrived in Dallas, Wilson spoke to the media and shared what he plans to bring to the Cowboys' defense.
“Tough, physical, hard-nosed attitude," Wilson said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. I try to find ways to make plays on the ball and get the ball back to our offense.”
MORE: Cowboys named big loser after 'desperate' NFL trade deadline moves
What Wilson Brings
Since joining the NFL as a third-round 2020 draft pick out of Wyoming, Wilson has played in 76 games with 65 starts. Wilson brings veteran experience and leadership to the field, and has been one of the Bengals' captains for the 2025 season.
Last season, Wilson signed a four-year contract extension with the Bengals, but he missed the final six games of the season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
Despite playing in only 11 games, Wilson totaled 104 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Surpassing 100 tackles in 2024 extended Wilson's streak of 100+ tackles to four consecutive seasons.
Through the first two months of the 2025 campaign, Wilson has recorded 46 tackles, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed.
