Former Cowboys defensive star painfully reminds Dallas fans what team let walk
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a disaster through the first 10 weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, with many pointing to the Micah Parsons trade as a reason for the fall-off. But Parsons wasn't the only defensive end who the team let walk this offseason.
Star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the strong veteran presences on the team, bolted for the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.
During Sunday's Week 10 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence reminded Cowboys fans at home what the team let walk. While Cowboys fans were enjoying the bye week, Lawrence was balling out.
In the first half, Lawrence recorded two defensive touchdowns for the Seahawks as they stormed out to an early lead.
It looks like the real DeMarcus Lawrence has been unlocked in Seattle. Not only was two defensive touchdowns in a half impressive for Lawrence, it is an extra gut-punch to Cowboys fans for another reason.
During his entire tenure in Dallas, Lawrence had two defensive scores.
Both of Lawrence's touchdowns were fumble recoveries for a touchdown. The first was 34 yards, while the second was 22. Both fumbles lost by the Cardinals were committed by Jacoby Brissett.
Entering the half, Lawrence and the Seahawks held a commanding 38-7 lead against the visiting Cardinals.
