NFL Analyst Names Cowboys' 3 Best Potential Trade Pieces

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be more active this offseason than in years past.

Despite going 7-9-1, they had an elite offense led by Dak Prescott and there’s a prevailing sense that they could be legitimate contenders if they can fix their defense. The only concern is that they’re currently around $30 million over the salary cap, so they have to get that number lower.

Restructuring some of their larger deals is the key to getting this done, but they could look to offload some higher-priced veterans. Doing so would also allow them to add more draft capital, which would help fill their depth chart with affordable talent.

If this is the way they go, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has three players in mind as trade pieces. He states the Cowboys top assets on the market would be defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa and offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele and center Brock Hoffman against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Steele struggled in 2025, but Ballentine believes his overall resume could be enticing to a team in need of a right tackle.

”On offense, the Cowboys could be inclined to take a look at how they feel about Terence Steele. The right tackle gave up six sacks while drawing seven penalties and ranked 75th of 89 tackles in pass blocking, per PFF,” Ballentine wrote.

“His overall resume is better than that. Given the lack of starting-caliber tackles in the league, he could be worth a pick to another team, but not worth his $18.1 million price tag for the Cowboys.”

Dallas Cowboys have a lot of money tied up in DTs

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa celebrates during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As for Clark and Odighizuwa, he says Clark would be the easiest to move. He would also free up $21.5 million in cap space. He does admit, however, that Odighizuwa would bring more in return.

It’s tough to envision the Cowboys moving any of their defensive tackles, but as Ballentine said, dedicating $63 million to the position isn’t great team building.

That said, a new deal for Clark that reduces that number seems far more likely.

