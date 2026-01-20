Cowboys predicted to sign Buffalo Bills pass rusher in NFL free agency

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have to find more talent on the defensive side of the ball.

While they hope moving on from Matt Eberflus and landing a new defensive coordinator will help, they also have several holes to fill. They’re expected to turn to the 2026 NFL draft, where they have two picks in Round 1, for help but that won’t be enough.

If Dallas wants their new shot-caller on defense to stand any chance, they’re going to have to be more active in free agency than they have been in recent years. Of course, Jerry Jones will continue to shy away from overpriced free agents, but FanSided’s Chris Landers believes he could target someone like A.J. Epenesa.

A second-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Epenesa has played in 91 games for Buffalo and proven to be a valuable rotational defensive end. In six seasons, he has 135 tackles, 24 sacks, five forced fumbles, and four interceptions.

He’s not a Pro Bowl option, but Epenesa is strong against the run and can generate pressure off the edge. Throw in a modest price tag and Landers believes he’s a great option for Jones and the Cowboys.

”Epenesa still has plenty of tools, and on the right day he'll look like a complete player,” Landers wrote. “Dallas is desperate to find something on the edge, and they could take the bet given how relatively little it should cost to sign the Iowa product compared to some other options in free agency.”

Cowboys could still use top pick in NFL draft on EDGE even with Epenesa

Another reason signing Epenesa could make sense is that he wouldn’t alter their plans in the draft. While his presence might prevent them from reaching due to necessity, he’s also not going to keep them from adding a premier talent should one be available at No. 12 overall.

That’s another reason such a move might be plausible for Dallas this offseason.

