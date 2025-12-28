Cowboys connected to DC candidate fans have been waiting for
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys have one final game left in the 2025 season before beginning preparations for next year.
And hopefully for the franchise's sake, Week 18's matchup against the New York Giants will mark the final game that Matt Eberfuls is Dallas' defensive coordinator.
Despite two midseason trades, the Cowboys will finish 2025 with one of the league's worst defenses, and changes need to be made.
MORE: Numbers say opposing QBs are feasting when testing Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs
Eberflus has been on the hot seat for what feels like the entire year, but fortunately for Cowboys fans, one major potential candidate for defensive coordinator is being connected to Dallas before the regular season concludes.
Cowboys "In Play" for Brian Flores
"The increasing chatter in league circles is that the Cowboys will be firmly in play for Flores," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports.
That said, Flores will be highly coveted by many other teams around the league for the same role or in a potential return as a head coach.
MORE: Top 3 Cowboys set for free agency who shouldn't be re-signed
Entering Sunday's slate of Week 17, Flores' Vikings defense was fifth in fewest yards allowed (292.7), third in fewest passing yards allowed (168.8) and ninth in fewest points per game (20.6). The Cowboys saw how elite Flores' unit was firsthand, as Minnesota's defense held Dallas out of the end zone in the second half of the Vikings' 34-26 Week 15 win at AT&T Stadium.
Flores would be a home-run hire for the Cowboys but it could be up to Jerry Jones and the front office to decide if going all-in for him is worth it.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil
Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft
Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale
Updated 2026 NFL draft order post-Christmas has Cowboys clinging to top 15
Jerry Jones’ blunt defensive assessment cranks up Matt Eberflus' hot seat
Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7