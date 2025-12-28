Cowboys connected to DC candidate fans have been waiting for

The Dallas Cowboys have one final game left in the 2025 season before beginning preparations for next year.

And hopefully for the franchise's sake, Week 18's matchup against the New York Giants will mark the final game that Matt Eberfuls is Dallas' defensive coordinator.

Despite two midseason trades, the Cowboys will finish 2025 with one of the league's worst defenses, and changes need to be made.

Eberflus has been on the hot seat for what feels like the entire year, but fortunately for Cowboys fans, one major potential candidate for defensive coordinator is being connected to Dallas before the regular season concludes.

Cowboys "In Play" for Brian Flores

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The increasing chatter in league circles is that the Cowboys will be firmly in play for Flores," Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports.

That said, Flores will be highly coveted by many other teams around the league for the same role or in a potential return as a head coach.

Entering Sunday's slate of Week 17, Flores' Vikings defense was fifth in fewest yards allowed (292.7), third in fewest passing yards allowed (168.8) and ninth in fewest points per game (20.6). The Cowboys saw how elite Flores' unit was firsthand, as Minnesota's defense held Dallas out of the end zone in the second half of the Vikings' 34-26 Week 15 win at AT&T Stadium.

Flores would be a home-run hire for the Cowboys but it could be up to Jerry Jones and the front office to decide if going all-in for him is worth it.

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the New York Jets in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

