Ranking Cowboys' Top 6 Offseason Moves So Far, From Best to Worst

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have been active this offseason.

They didn't make a huge splash despite pursuing superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby and former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, but they have improved their defense.

Dallas has added help on the edge, the defensive line, and the back end with multiple secondary additions. Following their first wave of activity, here's a look at which ones were their best as we rank their top six offseason moves thus far.

1. Jalen Thompson, S

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The best move the Cowboys have made is also their most expensive free agency signing. Dallas added former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, agreeing to a three-year deal worth $33 million. Thompson will earn a fully guaranteed $22 million and can earn up to $36 million with incentives.

Thompson joins Dallas with ties to the coaching staff, as he reunites with Cowboys defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Ryan Smith, who held the same position with the Cardinals last season. Thompson was a key piece of the Cardinals' defense, recording 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts.

In addition to his work as a safety, Thompson can also play in the slot, which will be huge for Dallas considering what a weakness this spot was in 2025.

2. Rashan Gary, EDGE

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Cowboys-Raiders trade talks involving Maxx Crosby fell apart, Dallas turned its attention to Green Bay. In exchange for a fourth-round pick, the Cowboys added Rashan Gary and agreed to a new deal that will pay him $32 million over two seasons.

Gary is a talented pass-rusher who is also strong against the run. He won't make as many impact plays as Crosby, but he was added for a fraction of the price and will be a huge help.

3. Cobie Durant, CB

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant signals during an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

One of the more underrated moves of the offseason was Dallas landing Cobie Durant on a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Durant is an ascending player who had three picks in the regular season for the Los Angeles Rams.

He then exploded in the playoffs with three interceptions and seven pass deflections in three games. Durant is a solid starter who could truly break out in 2026 following his performance during the Rams' postseason run.

4. Otito Ogbonnia, NT

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Parker likes big defensive tackles, which is why the Cowboys signed Otito Ogbonnia to a one-year, $3 million deal. The 6-foot-4, 320-pound nose tackle can set the anchor against the run and gives Dallas some even more power for the middle of the line.

5. Matt Hennessy

, IOL

San Francisco 49ers center Matt Hennessy after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brock Hoffman was the perfect backup center for Dallas. He could step in at a moment's notice and had the flexibility to play all three interior positions. He was also praised for his nastiness, which was contagious.

Matt Hennessy can fill the void he left, but he doesn't bring the same tenacity or reliability. Keeping Hoffman would have been preferable.

6. Trading Osa Odighizuwa to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Once it became clear that Dallas was moving to a 3-4 base, the writing was on the wall. Osa Odighizuwa isn't an ideal fit in Christian Parker's system, and the Cowboys weren't comfortable paying him an average of $20 million per year.

That said, it's not a good feeling to sign a player to an $80 million deal only to trade him to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick one year later. Odighizuwa was a leader in the locker room and will be missed, making this the worst move of the offseason thus far, even if it made sense in the long run.