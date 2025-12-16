George Pickens' future with Cowboys gets open door from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys entered December on a three-game winning streak and with some momentum building toward a potential late-season playoff run. Unfortunately, that came to a screeching halt over the past two weeks, and there is now just one path to the NFL postseason for the 'Boys.

If the Cowboys lose or the Philadelphia Eagles win at any point over the next three weeks, Dallas' season is officially done.

During the team's recent losing streak, a common thing has been the disappearance of George Pickens, who has been having a career-best year. Pickens has not been involved in the offense, and now there are questions about whether he is worth a blockbuster contract in the offseason.

While fans and pundits are having their conversations, one man whose opinion did not change is Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who continues to be a heavy Pickens supporter.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hurdles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked about Pickens' future with the team. As far as Jones is concerned, "nothing has changed," and he still wants the star pass catcher back on the field in Dallas next season.

Following last week's narrative surrounding Pickens, Jones said the criticism was "not justified."

Jones said, "I think the criticism of this last ballgame is being hard on him. Not justified... I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a body of work or a season dismissed as quickly as it was with Pickens getting criticized against Detroit. And that’s madness... But I’ll tell you what, he’s had a great week of practice."

This season, George Pickens has hauled in 81 catches for 1,212 yards and 8 touchdowns, proving what he brings to the table in a contract year. If the Cowboys and Pickens can't agree to a deal before free agency, they would be wise to utilize the franchise tag on one of Dak Prescott's new favorite weapons.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens reacts after a catch over Philadelphia Eagles DBs Cooper DeJean and Sydney Brown | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

