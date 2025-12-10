Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer steals show on Hard Knocks with 'Schotty Shiesty'

Brian Schottenheimer has been impressive in his first season as an NFL head coach, despite the Dallas Cowboys' mediocre 6-6-1 record entering Week 15 of the regular season.

The Cowboys remain in contention thanks to adjustments made during the season by Schottenheimer and a new culture that has brought unprecedented excitement and energy to the franchise, which it was missing under Mike McCarthy.

That energy was on display during the second episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboys and their division rivals down the final and most stretch of the season.

On Espidoe 2, it was Schottenheimer, who is effectionately known as "Coach Schotty," who stole the show with a hilarious moment at practice. It didn't take long for "Schotty Shiesty" to go viral after the episode aired.

😂😂😂 Brian Schottenheimer lived up to it. Here he is wearing a Schotty Shiesty on Hard Knocks.



(H/T to @Brandoniswrite) https://t.co/EPrcwxKpLQ pic.twitter.com/BYr9ZfmxXw — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 10, 2025

Earlier this season, All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb joined fellow star pass catcher George Pickens in wearing his signature "shiesty" ski mask at practice.

Schottenheimer loved the look, and joked that he was going to have to get one. Now that the episode has aired, we can see that Coach Schotty followed through and got himself a mask with an assist from star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The vibes are immacultate, and fans couldn't get enough.

Hopefully Schottenheimer can keep that energy rolling through the final four weeks of the regular season and get the team back on track after its setback against the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Dallas will look to bounce back in primetime on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 when it welcomes the Minnesota Vikings to AT&T Stadium.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws over Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, December 14

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Channel: NBC and Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6 | O/U: 48.5

