CeeDee Lamb concussion update from Brian Schottenheimer reveals further hurdles

The Dallas Cowboys enter the most crucial stretch of the regular season 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, so getting to full strength is important for the team's hopes of reaching the NFL Playoffs.

One key player who is dealing with an injury setback is All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who suffered a concussion during the third quarter of last week's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Lamb remains in concussion protocol, but on Wednesday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared an update ahead of the team's return to practice.

According to Schottenheimer, Lamb "is progressing," but he remains in concussion protocol.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after a catch during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer was clear that Lamb "needs to clear more hurdles," but there is optimism from those in the organization that Lamb will be able to go on Sunday night.

Earlier this week, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones appeared to indicate that Lamb is right on track.

"He’s doing a good job. He’s meeting all the thresholds that you need to meet that will get him to where he can play this week," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "So far he’s had no setbacks."

Let's hope that continues to be the narrative as the Cowboys resume practice and ramp up preparations for Week 15.

CeeDee Lamb returning to form

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After struggling with drops against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb bounced back in a big way in Dallas' Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamb hauled in seven catches on nine targets for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Prior to his injury in the loss to the Lions on Thursday night, Lamb was having an incredible half, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 121 yards.

We'll have to stay tuned to see if Lamb will be suited up in Week 15, so keep your fingers crossed for good news as the week progresses.

